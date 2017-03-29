Compliant FMV Rates are Top of Mind as CMS Disclosure Deadline Approaches

At the end of this week, drug and device companies will need to submit their physician compensation data to the Open Payments database. This marks another quarter where compliance executives have had to meet the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) disclosure requirements outlined in the Affordable Care Act (ACA). And soon, companies will get to compare their disclosures with their peers to see whether they’re paying compliant FMV rates.

Regardless of whether the American Healthcare Act had passed last week, life sciences companies would still have to submit these disclosure data since the ACA would still have been in place. But companies that find themselves paying at or above the 75th percentile of FMV rates to physicians could find themselves non-compliant.

Aside from the consequences of non-compliance set forth in the Affordable Care Act, biopharma and medtech companies that overpay doctors could find themselves in hot water for other reasons. Publicly disclosing high fees to physicians has had a negative effect on drug companies’ relationships with key opinion leaders. According to survey data published last year by SK&A, the percentage of physicians who refuse to meet with drug and device industry salespeople has risen sharply since 2010, from 22.9% to 36.5%.

So it’s clear that companies need to pay competitive rates to opinion leading physicians while also remaining compliant to avoid CMS fines or large-scale lawsuits. But striking that balance can be difficult. There could be a fine line between compliant and competitive payments.

The best way to remain compliant is to work through a sound, defensible methodology for developing a physician fee schedule. Companies are beginning to realize that developing a compliance FMV methodology across different geographies has its challenges. Although the US requires disclosures, not all companies do. And, furthermore, salary data are few and far between in many regions around the world. But there are methods for developing compliant FMV rates despite these challenges.

Combining market-based rates and with salary data and other economic indicators has proven successful for many of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. It has allowed companies to implement a consistent, defensible methodology in all markets.