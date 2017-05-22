How Many Company-Sponsored Medical Education Events Is Enough?

Unaccredited company-sponsored medical education events have many educational purposes for physicians or other providers. Some have their origins in promotional activities to train providers on how to administer or support products. These events are often conducted by either in-house employees or external thought leaders, and due to their product specific content, these events remain unaccredited. Nevertheless, unaccredited medical education events can still provide significant value to healthcare practitioners (HCPs).

Medical education teams may host a range of company-sponsored medical education events, often depending on their product type. In Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Education report, blockbuster and common product teams have the higher average number of events than niche product team due to their larger patient population. Figure 1 displays the total number of unaccredited medical education events for each product type.

Surveyed blockbuster product teams host anywhere from 30 to 180 company-sponsored medical education (CME) events, with an average of 83.5 events.

Surveyed teams with common products have the largest range of possible events, with some only hosting nine, and other hosting 195. The large range is likely due to differences in therapeutic areas, geographic region, company size and specific product characteristics. Larger companies will often have a more funding for these events. Also, some products may have specific features that doctors may be unfamiliar with. Therefore, requiring more of these events.

Niche product teams have the fewest unaccredited medical education events with an average of 7.8 events. That is just 11% and 9% of the average events for common and blockbuster products respectively. Some surveyed teams only hold as few as 2 of these events.

Figure 1: Total Number of Unaccredited Medical Education Events, by Product Type: 2015

The blockbuster and common product teams surveyed have significantly more company-sponsored medical events than rare product teams. This trend is mainly due to the significant difference in both potential patient population size and relevant thought leaders. The type of events supported also impact the number hosted. Common and blockbuster products teams use online events more frequently than rare disease product teams. These online events may be easier and cheaper than in-person ones, allowing teams to conduct significantly more events.