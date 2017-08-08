linkedin
rss
68 TW Alexander Dr. RTP, NC 27709
+1 (919)-403-6583
+1 (919)-433-0220
support@cuttingedgeinfo.com

Company-Driven Medical Education Events: What Is the Right Number of FTEs?

Company-driven medical education events are key in promoting discussion about soon-to-be launched products. At these events, various health care providers (HCPs) and key opinion leaders (KOLs) gather — either in-person or online — to learn about diseases, treatments and new clinical practices.  An informative company-driven medical education event even aides in increasing the value of the organization in the eyes of HCPs.  Life science companies may have a team to oversee events, and the number of FTEs they retain can vary depending on the stage of a product’s lifecycle.  Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Launch Series takes a closer look at the number of FTEs dedicated to staffing company-driven medical education.

Cutting Edge Information surveyed medical affairs leaders to investigate the number of FTEs teams dedicate to company-driven medical educationFigure 1 displays the number of FTEs dedicated to company-driven medical education staffing during a product’s first year on the market.

  • Surveyed Companies 45, 50 and 95 employ the smallest number of FTEs during a product’s first year on the market.
  • The largest amount of FTE use occurs with Company 1, which dedicates 7 FTEs to company-driven medical education staffing.
  • During the first year on market, surveyed teams with niche products tend to employ a greater number of FTEs —2 FTEs or greater — than surveyed teams that handle non-niche products.

Figure 1: Company-Driven Medical Education Staffing: Product’s First Year on Market

The number of company-driven medical education FTEs that surveyed teams employ during a product’s first year on the market ranges widely.  Surveyed teams with non-niche products may not use many FTEs compared to those with niche products.  Having more FTEs dedicated to different product types may indicate that the class of product plays a larger role than lifecycle stage in determining the amount of work put into company-driven medical education events.

For additional information about Cutting Edge Information’s Coordinating Company-Driven Medical Education Programs module, download the summary here.

Todd Middleton
Research Analyst
919-433-0213
Send Message


RELATED PRODUCTS
Toolkit for Diabetes MSL Programs cover
The Toolkit for Diabetes MSL Programs
$995.00
Add to cart
Pharmaceutical Continuing Medical Education cover
Pharmaceutical Continuing Medical Education
$1,995.00
Add to cart
Sale! Pharmaceutical Key Opinion Leader Management cover
Pharmaceutical Key Opinion Leader Management
|
$1,995.00 $995.00
Add to cart
Stephanie McCann
August 8, 2017 in Medical Affairs, Medical Education
August 8, 2017