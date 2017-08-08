Company-Driven Medical Education Events: What Is the Right Number of FTEs?

Company-driven medical education events are key in promoting discussion about soon-to-be launched products. At these events, various health care providers (HCPs) and key opinion leaders (KOLs) gather — either in-person or online — to learn about diseases, treatments and new clinical practices. An informative company-driven medical education event even aides in increasing the value of the organization in the eyes of HCPs. Life science companies may have a team to oversee events, and the number of FTEs they retain can vary depending on the stage of a product’s lifecycle. Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Launch Series takes a closer look at the number of FTEs dedicated to staffing company-driven medical education.

Cutting Edge Information surveyed medical affairs leaders to investigate the number of FTEs teams dedicate to company-driven medical education. Figure 1 displays the number of FTEs dedicated to company-driven medical education staffing during a product’s first year on the market.

Surveyed Companies 45, 50 and 95 employ the smallest number of FTEs during a product’s first year on the market.

The largest amount of FTE use occurs with Company 1, which dedicates 7 FTEs to company-driven medical education staffing.

During the first year on market, surveyed teams with niche products tend to employ a greater number of FTEs —2 FTEs or greater — than surveyed teams that handle non-niche products.

Figure 1: Company-Driven Medical Education Staffing: Product’s First Year on Market

The number of company-driven medical education FTEs that surveyed teams employ during a product’s first year on the market ranges widely. Surveyed teams with non-niche products may not use many FTEs compared to those with niche products. Having more FTEs dedicated to different product types may indicate that the class of product plays a larger role than lifecycle stage in determining the amount of work put into company-driven medical education events.

