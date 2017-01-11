Communicate with Sites and Patients to Implement Effective Protocol Amendments

Balancing scientific design and trial feasibility in clinical protocols can be a frustrating challenge for life science clinical teams. A trial can be designed to gather excellent scientific data, but can face significant implementation challenges due to excessive protocols. To improve adaptive clinical trial design feasibility and patient retention, teams may consider introducing protocol amendments. Teams inform and implement these amendments after dialogue with sites and patients. Trial sites can alert teams to challenges they face and patients can help teams develop patient-centric protocols.

Communicating with trial stakeholders can help clinical teams develop protocol amendments to solve many implementation issues. Sites can let teams know that exclusive criteria for participants in a trial are too strict and are preventing sufficient patient recruitment. Additionally, teams may not realize that their protocols require sites to perform tasks that they are not used to performing or are unequipped to handle. For example, without these protocol amendments, an interviewed clinical trial manager explained, “We would have never recruited [patients] because we were asking certain facilities to do things that were outside their normal scope.” Without communication with sites, trial monitors and CROs, teams risk having these issues fall through the cracks.

Sometimes, investigators may be unwilling to alert trial sponsors about their shortfalls. In these cases, teams can benefit from gathering feedback from trial participants too. Speaking with participants can help teams develop more patient-centric trial protocols. Protocols that place unrealistic burdens on patients may suppress recruitment and lead to lower rates of retention. Patients can alert teams to these issues and trigger protocol amendments to solve them. However, amendments implemented after the start of a clinical trial typically are more expensive and can meet resistance from regulatory authorities. To learn more about trial protocol management best practices, check out Cutting Edge Information’s report on clinical development and trial operations.