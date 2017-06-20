Company Size and Its Role in Clinical Trial Structure

Two general approaches exist when deciding a team’s clinical trial structure. One structure — centralization — employs a centralized group that supports trials across multiple stages of development for an entire company. The other structure — decentralization — has groups segmented according to therapeutic area, region or business unit. A pharmaceutical team can use either of these structures, but choosing the appropriate one often depends on company size.

Cutting Edge Information’s Clinical Development and Trial Operations report takes a look at which clinical trial teams employ different clinical structures. Figure 1 reveals a fairly even divide between teams using centralized and decentralized structures.

Figure 1: Companies’ Clinical Operations Structure

Clinical teams appear to split evenly between employing a centralized system and a decentralized system. However, when examining structures by company size, an interesting trend emerges.

Over half — 56% — of all small company teams surveyed choose a centralized clinical trial structure.

Just 2 of the 12 Top 50 firms surveyed pursue a centralized approach.

In many cases, small firms will employ one team to oversee all clinical activities. This centralized structure reflects the comparatively smaller scope of these companies’ portfolios and resources. Having less employees and products means that most small companies will not — or simply cannot — expand to a decentralized structure.

On the other hand, large firms often use decentralized clinical trial structures. Generally, their portfolios are larger than those of small companies and cover a greater number of therapeutic areas. For large companies, creating decentralized groups allows managers and employees to better focus on their unique scientific area of interest. However, these organizations also typically have a central group that will oversee each decentralized group. This central group coordinates strategies across many therapeutic-areas or business units. Many factors influence clinical trial structure, particularly a company’s size.

