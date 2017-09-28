Clinical Team Staffing: How Therapeutic Area Can Affect the Number of Clinical Research Associates

Clinical team staffing includes a number of key roles. One of these key roles is a clinical research associate (CRA). CRAs often act as a liaison between clinical research organizations and trial sponsors — keeping both parties up-to-date by routinely visiting clinical trial locations and assessing operations. The duties that CRAs perform represent an essential aspect of an organization’s clinical trial operations. But, coming up with the right level of CRA staffing can be a problem for life science companies. Cutting Edge Information’s Clinical Development and Trial Operations report explores how therapeutic area (TA) can affect the total of number of CRAs working on a trial.

Cutting Edge Information analysts surveyed clinical operations executives from life science companies to find the number of CRAs they employ for trials in different therapeutic areas. Figure 1 displays surveyed trials’ total CRA staffing, by therapeutic area.

Respiratory product trials receive a total of 15 CRAs — the most of any TA listed.

There is a significant difference between early-stage and late-stage oncology trials. Late-stage oncology trials staff twice as many CRAs as early-stage oncology trials.

Gastroenterology trials have the lowest number of CRAs of any TA listed — 1.7.

Figure 1: CRA Staffing for Clinical Trials, by Therapeutic Area

The total number of CRAs assigned to a trial varies significantly when comparing different therapeutic areas. For instance, 1.7 CRAs can assist in a gastroenterology trial, but a late-stage oncology trial requires more than 9 CRAs. Disparity in the number of CRAs necessary among different therapeutic areas may stem from the complexity of a disease or its clinical trial protocols. Trial protocols related to late-stage oncology or respiratory may require a relatively high number of CRAs to ensure success. On the other hand, gastroenterology and dermatology trials may have less complex protocols that require fewer CRAs. The make-up of clinical team staffing depends largely on the TA that a trial addresses — especially when employing CRAs.

