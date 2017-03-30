Many Trial Teams Seek CRO Expertise When Planning Outsourcing Through Clinical Development Phases

Life science teams outsource staff to support a wide range of clinical activities. These activities largely fall into two distinct categories: trial execution and strategy. Execution-based activities include clinical operations, trial monitoring and data management responsibilities. In contrast, strategic roles involve trial and product planning. According to research conducted by Cutting Edge Information, life science teams are much more likely to call on third-party organizations like CROs to assist with execution-based responsibilities than strategic tasks. While life science teams dedicate internal staff to both roles, they prefer to keep strategic decision-making and trial design processes in-house.

Cutting Edge Information gathered data on clinical trial responsibilities from both life science teams and CROs. These staffing data mirror the division in responsibilities as more life science teams report having dedicated groups responsible for strategic clinical activities than CROs do.

All surveyed Top 10, Top 50, small pharma and biotech teams have a dedicated clinical development group.

Forty-three percent of Top 10 and Top 50 company teams and 27% of small and biotech teams staff a dedicated new product planning team.

Only 58% of surveyed CROs contain a dedicated clinical development team, and 0% employ new product planning staff.

The low percentage of CROs that dedicate staff to clinical development and new product planning responsibilities reflects how infrequently life science teams outsource strategic clinical activities. Surveyed CROs, however, are likely to have dedicated trial execution teams. Eighty-four percent of CROs staff clinical operations teams and 74% have data management teams. This is likely because life science teams frequently request third party expertise to perform these activities. Overall, pharmaceutical clinical teams look to CROs for trial execution, not strategic planning, when outsourcing clinical development phases.