Building Market Access Leadership Teams: How Your Company Size Can Determine the Ideal Structure

Company size can play a major role in leadership’s market access structure. A recent Cutting Edge Information report on global market access strategies compares leadership structures across different company sizes. Figure 1 shows the executive structure of a prototypical Top 10 company market access team. To determine this model team structure, Cutting Edge Information analysts found the median number of full time equivalents (FTEs) at each executive level among surveyed teams.

Figure 1: Prototypical Market Access Team Structure and FTE Allocation: Top 10 Company Teams

According to CEI research, Top 10 pharmaceutical companies typically structure their market access teams in a pyramid form. These teams employ the most leadership staff in lower level positions, including managers and senior managers. Top executive positions, like vice presidents and senior directors, are staffed with fewer personnel. Surveyed Top 10 market access teams include a median of 6 managers and 4 senior managers but only 1 vice president and senior director. Survey data reveal that EU and Canadian market access teams are likely to report to a senior vice president while US teams almost never do.

In contrast to Top 10 market access teams, smaller teams do not use a pyramid staffing structure. Surveyed Top 10 teams include higher FTE counts in lower level executive positions while Top 50 and small company teams generally employ more mid-level executive staff. Another important difference between Top 10 and smaller company teams is the total number of management FTEs. According to CEI’s report, Top 10 company market access management teams have a median of 14 FTEs. Top 50 and small company teams typically staff fewer management personnel. Check out Cutting Edge Information’s global market access strategies report to learn more about how company size and other factors affect market access team structure.