Up to 80% of Surveyed Teams’ Brand Marketing Budget Goes to Digital Initiatives

A brand marketing budget helps fund many of the activities necessary for the successful promotion of a product. In the past, these activities centered heavily on using print media, TV and radio to spread the word about a product or disease state. However, today, many consumers aren’t as perceptive to promotions taking place on these platforms. Instead, they look to digital channels such as social media, mobile applications and company websites. Life science companies recognize this trend and adjust their brand marketing budgets accordingly. Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Marketing dives deep into how life science companies distribute their brand marketing budgets in 2017.

Cutting Edge Information surveyed marketing executives from life science companies to examine the allocation of brand marketing budgets in relation to the activities they fund. Figure 1 shows the minimum and maximum percentages of marketing budget allocated to different marketing activities.

At the bottom end of funding sits TV/Radio, which pulls in, at the most, 5% of total brand marketing budget. In fact, a majority of surveyed teams commit zero percent to this promotional channel.

Unsurprisingly, digital channels take up the greatest share of a brand’s marketing budget — up to 80%.

Conferences and print share similar portions of surveyed teams’ brand marketing budgets. Up to 65% of a surveyed team’s budget may go to each of these marketing activities.

Figure 1: Percentage of Brand’s Marketing Budget Dedicated to Specific Activities: 2017

Interestingly, print appears as a heavily funded promotional channel — while TV / radio seems close to obsolete. Although print represents a traditional promotional channel — like TV/radio — many teams still view it as a necessary tool. Despite the robust use of print, digital initiatives take up the biggest portion of brand marketing budgets in 2017 and will likely continue to do so going forward.

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Marketing report, download the summary here.