Determining the Optimal Brand Marketing Allocation

The pharmaceutical marketing landscape has drastically changed since the widespread adoption of digital technologies and social media. New technologies can offer significant opportunities and channels for brand teams, but it can be difficult to stay up-to-date with consistently changing trends and platforms. With so many potential channels, it is crucial to determine the appropriate brand marketing allocation for each.

An interviewed life science digital marketing executive believes that constant innovation is the largest challenge that teams deal with. He explained that technology advances so rapidly that it is difficult for teams and regulations to keep up. “It’s like we have a world of technology that pops up every week with new things out there to promote products.” This constant advancement can prove problematic since many companies utilize more traditional sales and marketing models. Also, physicians may be hesitant to adopt new technologies, which could prevent use by brand teams.

According to another interviewed digital marketing consultant, determining the right brand marketing allocation depends on the product’s lifecycle stage. On average, however, surveyed teams dedicate around half of their brand marketing allocation to digital channels. Figure 1 shows the median percentage of a brand’s marketing budget that is dedicated to specific activities.

Surveyed teams allocate no more than 5% of their brand marketing budgets to TV / radio.

All surveyed teams have at least some percentage of their budget dedicated to digital, conferences or other venues and print.

No surveyed team dedicates less than 15% of their marketing budgets to digital marketing.

Figure 1: Median Percentage of Brand’s Marketing Budget Dedicated to Specific Activities

Many teams are increasing their use digital marketing methods due to its larger reach and cheaper cost than other more traditional methods. These new channels can help teams decrease cost and reach a broader audience on a relatively smaller budget.

