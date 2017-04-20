Increase Digital Patient Adherence Spending to Reach the Growing Online Population

A growing number of healthcare consumers gain access to the internet each year. In response, life science companies are investing more heavily to engage this large online population with digital patient adherence messages. Digital adherence channels include educational and patient support sites, live chats and email communications with patients. These programs reach an increasingly large audience to accomplish key brand objectives. Encouraging patient adherence can improve health outcomes, drive revenue and foster stronger relationships between patients and companies.

Cutting Edge Information’s Patient Adherence Program Planning report finds that digital patient adherence spending is rising, from an average 21% of total adherence spending in 2015 to 33% in 2017 (Figure 1). This represents a 13% spending increase from 2015 to 2017 — the largest spending growth of any patient adherence channel type. In 2017, digital channels make up the largest share of adherence spending followed only by salaries and overhead. Due to the growing number of people worldwide with access to the internet, life science companies will likely continue to raise their digital adherence spending.

Besides simply allowing teams to reach a growing audience, digital adherence programs offer more meaningful interactions with patients than some other adherence channels. Unlike print initiatives, digital programs make patient adherence a two-way stream of communication. Patients can use email correspondence, websites or chat rooms to give input to life science companies. This feedback can be very valuable to teams hoping to better understand the patient perspective and build more patient-centric initiatives.