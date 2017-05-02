Centralize Adaptive Trial Design to Facilitate Communication Across Groups

Most surveyed trial sponsors’ teams report a centralized decision-making structure for adaptive trial design. Using a centralized structure may help encourage dialogue between global and country-level teams. Despite the majority of teams using this format, there are still some that use only somewhat centralized structures and even completely decentralized structures.

In Cutting Edge Information’s Adaptive Design Clinical Trials report, analysts surveyed life science trial sponsor teams to determine their adaptive trial design decision-making structure. Figure 1 displays the adaptive trial design structure of all surveyed trial sponsor teams. There are three basic types of decision-making structures for adaptive trial designs — centralized, somewhat centralized and completely decentralized.

In centralized decision making, corporate-level teams develop strategy and the country-level teams implement it. Most surveyed teams (65%) use a centralized decision-making structure.

For teams that use a somewhat centralized structure, corporate-level teams develop the strategy and country-level teams may modify these strategies to align with specific therapeutic area or regional needs. Thirty percent of surveyed teams have a somewhat decentralized structure.

Country-level teams make their own decisions in completely decentralized structures. Only 5% of surveyed teams use this structure.

Figure 1: Adaptive Trial Design: All Surveyed Trial Sponsor Teams

Most surveyed teams utilize a centralized decision-making structure for adaptive trial design regardless of company type. Company type does affect the degree of centralization that large and mid-sized companies use. Surveyed Top 10 company teams primarily use somewhat centralized structures while Top 50 company teams mainly use completely centralized structures.