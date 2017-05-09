Should You Use Adaptive Dose-Finding and Other Adaptive Designs? Therapeutic Area May Be a Factor

Adaptive trial designs expedite studies and help teams more quickly determine if they should terminate a trial. These designs each have different benefits, costs and circumstances that teams will consider when picking the right ones to employ. For instance, adaptive dose-finding helps teams determine minimum and maximum doses, whereas group sequential allows teams to curtail a trial if safety concerns appear. Moreover, Cutting Edge Information’s report, Adaptive Design Clinical Trials, found that therapeutic area will also play a role in whether or not teams implement adaptive trial designs.

An interviewed executive from a Top 50 company argued, “There are some areas where I can say that adaptive trial design is not going to be advantageous.” For instance, certain therapeutic areas — such as anti-infectants — may have very effective predictive models. As a result, the executive explains, adaptive designs may not offer any added benefits.

However, adaptive dose-finding and other such designs may be very useful for other therapeutic areas — especially rare diseases. As an example, some adaptive trial designs allow enrolled patients to transfer from one treatment to another. These models can minimize required patient recruitment, making it easier for teams to recruit patients with rare diseases. Similarly, an interviewed executive from a small pharma company stresses that the ability to fast-track a trial using adaptive designs is key for therapeutic areas with few approved treatments on market. In contrast, products in saturated markets may not benefit as much from these designs.

Adaptive trial designs can be a great boon to many teams trying to accelerate trial timelines. Still, these designs may not be best for all trials. As such, it’s important for teams to first weigh the costs, protocols and therapeutic area needs before deciding to implement these designs.