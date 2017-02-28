Academic- Industry Partnerships in Theory: Establishing Mutually Beneficial Relationships to Encourage Innovative Drug Development

When looking for extra project assistance, product manufacturers in the life sciences space often turn to contract research organizations (CROs). However, these groups are not pharmaceutical, biotechnology or medical device teams’ sole option. Recent years have captured an emerging trend in which the number of academic- industry partnerships is growing.

Team may have to overcome specific challenges unique to their organization type. For example, academic institutions may prioritize publications in highly-touted academic journals—and may not view project timelines with the same urgency as industry groups. Conversely, the direct relationship between available resources and project milestones may drive pharmaceutical, biotech and device teams to heavily emphasize deadlines. Essentially, mismatched priorities have the potential to generate conflict within academic-industry partnerships.

However, —if academic and industry teams can establish a working relationship with one another— they may experience mutual benefits. In its conversations with industry executives, Cutting Edge Information found that although life science teams continue to seek innovative solutions to complex, medical problems, they may not always be successful. Risk level and necessary investment levels can impede life science teams’ efforts to drive unique projects forward. Conversely, a 2011 Massachusetts Biology Council (MassBio) event revealed that many within the academic sphere are unfamiliar with how industry approaches drug and device development. However, with the growing emphasis on translating research discoveries into real-world applications, partnerships with life science companies makes sense for academic institutions—from universities to medical hospitals.

Partnerships can help academic and industry groups lean on one another’s expertise to realize innovative solutions. Moreover, joint resources can help academia and industry alike overcome budget-based challenges. Working with academic organizations may provide another source of funding for industry groups. However, with the recent downturn of large-scale funding, academic group may pursue industry partnerships for much the same reason. As an example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was only able to fund about 18% of the funding requests it received in 2011. Even before that—in 2009—the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics found that academic institutions with medical schools received up to 69% of their funding from federal-, state- and local-level governments.[1]

[1] Milne, C P., et. al. “Academic-Industry Partnerships for Biopharmaceutical Research & Development: Advancing Medical Science in the U.S.” Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (2012): Web. 10 Feb. 2017. <http://csdd.tufts.edu/files/uploads/tuftscsdd_academic-industry.pdf>.