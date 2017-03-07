Academic – Industry Partnerships in Practice: Selecting a Working Relationship That Best Fulfills Desired Outcomes

Industry groups may partner with academic institutions to achieve diverse research goals—from advancing traditional clinical trials to developing educational programs. As part of its recent preclinical research, Cutting Edge Information reached out to industry executives to learn more about the advantages of working with an academic partner to fulfill research and development objectives. One medical device interviewee mentioned that academic partners may be beneficial from a strategic standpoint. He explained that academic institutions—particularly those that include a medical center—may eventually represent a percentage of life science manufacturers’ consumer base. Likewise, understanding these institutions’ perspectives during early-stage product development can help industry research and development teams design solutions that meet those end users’ needs.

Industry-academic partnerships are not uniform and depend heavily on each partner’s objectives. Some pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device teams fund investigator-initiated trials (IITs), where responsibility for research directions rests entirely with the principal investigator at the academic organization. Other partnerships result in shared strategic development and joint intellectual property (IP) ownership. Still other partnerships more closely resemble product manufacturers’ partnerships with contract research organization (CROs). These fee-for-service relationships do not involve shared intellectual property (IP) or associated royalty payments.

A recent paper released by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development provides a thorough discussion of current practices surrounding academic-industry partnerships.[1] Specifically, it addresses the types of working relationships that academic and industry organizations undertake with one another—as well as the primary motivations behind these partnerships. Tufts classifies the most common academic-industry partnerships as one of the following:

Unrestricted research support

Principal investigator

One company/one university

Fee-for-service

However, beyond these discussions, Tufts projects that an increased number of partnerships will take on a risk-sharing element in coming years. A growing need for innovative solutions—coupled with the high risk involved, should the proposed solution fail—has prompted many industry-academic partnerships. Essentially, as the Tufts paper explains, working within an academic-industry partnership reduces the capital that each group will need to invest during project start-up. By sharing the risk across multiple groups, academic-industry partnerships make developing new, innovative solutions a more financially feasible concept.

