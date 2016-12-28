Worried About TMF Audits? Four Things Trial Monitors Can Do to Increase Audit Success

Electronic trial master files (eTMFs) are massive documents. And, the general rule of thumb is that the larger and more complex something is, the more likely there are to be mistakes. This trend makes the thought of TMF audits even more daunting to trial monitors and other TMF personnel. For its report, Trial Master File Management, Cutting Edge Information asked TMF experts what they can do to increase the chances of a successful eTMF audit. Here are some of the items they came up with:

Shorten response time — When a regulator selects a piece of the eTMF to download and inspect, the response time (how long it takes for the document to download) can make a difference. “Nothing frustrates computer users [regulators included] more than having to wait,” argued an interviewed TMF executive. In effect, long response times lengthen the overall audit process, which neither the regulators nor trial monitors appreciate. Do not duplicate documents — Aside from taking up space in an already enormous file, redundant documents complicate audit processes and irk TMF users of any kind. Make the eTMF easily searchable — Finding the right document in an eTMF can be challenging if the documents are not classified in an intuitive way. Teams may tackle TMF searches differently, but industry organizations, such as the OASIS eTMF Standard Technical Committee, have created models for how to categorize documents and content. Creating a standardized classification system expedites searches and makes the TMF more manageable. Conduct mock inspections — One interviewed Top 10 company executive explained that his team does mock inspections to look at its eTMF from the perspective of an auditor. Through this process, the team can identify any potential problems and troubleshoot them before an actual audit.

Trial monitors and other TMF personnel who employ any combination of these practices will better position themselves for audit success.