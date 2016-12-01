Using Patient-Centric Initiatives and Online Forums to Improve Adverse Event Reporting

Adverse event (AE) reporting is one major focus of pharmacovigilance teams. It can often be difficult for drug safety groups to gather enough data necessary to support these reports. Although there are still many challenges in the space, teams are constantly working to improve AE reporting with tools such as patient-centric initiatives and online platforms.

Accurate and comprehensive AE reporting is crucial. Cutting Edge Information surveyed numerous drug safety executives and found that many of them would like to refine their existing adverse event reporting process.

Over half (56%) of all surveyed teams would like to improve the level of detail provided by external groups in their AE reporting.

Of all surveyed teams, 31% would like to improve the frequency of communication with other groups.

One-quarter of all surveyed teams would prefer to establish a single point of contact between external groups and in-house pharmacovigilance staff.

One way that companies work to solve these issues is using online platforms and patient-centric initiatives.

Companies may incorporate AE collection into existing initiatives — like patient communities that focus on specific products. This method can provide reliable data, a direct reporting process and increase trust with healthcare consumers. While other activities like social listening are often sporadic, these online patient-centric initiatives give pharma companies a clearly defined and consistent source of information. These platforms also make it much easier for life science teams to follow up with AE reporters and encourage transparent interactions between the life science teams and their consumers.

Though no interaction method is perfect, the use of patient-centric initiatives and other online channels can help to solve some of the problems mentioned above. By combining these initiatives with other channels, life science companies can not only enhance their adverse event reporting but also better serve their customers.