Standardizing Your Global FMV Methodology: Insights from CBI’s 3rd Annual FMV of HCP and Investigator Payments Conference

Standardizing your global fair market value (FMV) methodology was the underlying theme at the 3rd Annual FMV of HCP and Investigator Payments conference in Philadelphia on May 9-10, 2016. What we at Cutting Edge Information are seeing right now is that many life science companies have different FMV methodologies for different countries. As more and more countries develop their own version of the US Open Payments Act, it is becoming increasingly important to remain consistent in your global methodology.

One challenge that the life sciences industry is facing when it comes to standardizing its FMV methodology is understanding the different policies around the world. With countries like France, Denmark, Japan and Australia all developing their own policies, compliance and regulatory executives will need to find out how these are all connected. What are the commonalities between all of them and also, what are the differences? For example, the US starts noticing payments that are more than three standard deviations from the norm, but what about the French government? What is their watch point? How does this affect your methodology and the rates you are paying to your HCPs?

One way to ensure that your company is staying compliant in various markets is to have one umbrella FMV methodology but more specific rules within each country. Local regulations and industry codes need to be incorporated into your global methodology to get buy-in from your country-specific compliance departments; this practice creates a functional ownership. Teams implementing FMV practices need to understand the standards in each country. Some common questions you may want to ask as you create these rules for the various countries you operate in is:

Is it common to differentiate payments by specialty? Or are payments differentiated by level of education?

What are the compensation caps in each country?

Is there flexibility around travel compensation?

Are there different payment rates for preparation of different activities?

Are there different rates for different activities?

How are providers tiered in different countries? Does it vary?

The key to standardizing these FMV methodologies is documentation and consistency. Once a company develops its global FMV methodology and determines the different rules for various countries, teams need to be sure to document this methodology. Not only is documentation important, but companies also must be sure that their global teams adhere to the documented methodology. Consistency is key in staying compliant: For example, if you determine that you are going to pay Tier 1 providers in US rates that fall within the 75th percentile, then make that a standard across the US. If the team determines that it’s going to pay Tier 1 providers in France at the 70th percentile, make that the standard across France.

If your team is struggling with developing consistent FMV rates globally, visit the FMVConnect website to find out more information about our online FMV data tool. Our in-house team of statisticians, consultant experts and research analysts has worked with thought leaders and pharmaceutical executives to develop a proprietary methodology for identifying and segmenting healthcare professionals into tiers and for determining fair market value for specific thought leader activities. With FMV data available for more than 160 specialty areas and non-MD categories and more than 110 countries and regions, our vast offering is larger than any other on the market.

