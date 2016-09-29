Creating Unified Pharmaceutical Product Launch Strategies By Integrating Internal Expertise

When composing pharmaceutical product launch strategies, companies try to consolidate information from a number of internal stake holders. While market access teams are capable of making appropriate and informed decisions, other functions have specialized knowledge and experience that can help create better, more cohesive strategies. In particular, marketing and managed market groups often assist market access teams when implementing launch activities. By combining the various strengths of each group, companies can have a much more successful pharmaceutical product launch.

Cutting Edge Information (CEI) surveyed market access teams about their launch plan and found that other functional groups often support and participate in the pharmaceutical product launch planning.

Every surveyed market access team had marketing groups partake in general market access activities at launch, and three-quarters had managed markets groups contribute.

Sixty-two percent of market access teams aid in launch sequencing, but all surveyed teams report marketing and managed markets group involvement.

For product pricing of surveyed teams, 85% involve market access groups, 88% use marketing groups and half utilize managed markets groups.

Managing payer relationships also has a large engagement from all three groups.

Of surveyed market access teams, 62%, 75% and 50% report assistance from market access, managed markets and marketing groups respectively.

Many other activities frequently have participation from all three groups as well.

Utilizing multiple functional teams during pharmaceutical product launch is certainly a popular trend within the life science industry. With each group using their particular skill set and knowledge, companies can design a much more effective launch strategy.