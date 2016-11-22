Patient Population Size is a Potential Hurdle for Late-Stage Interventional Trial Recruitment

Patient recruitment is one of the major challenges that teams overseeing clinical trials face. Post-marketing study recruitment can be especially difficult for teams. These trials are typically lengthy, cover a wide range of geographic areas and sometimes require many patients. Nonetheless, a recent report on post-marketing studies published by Cutting Edge Information indicates that teams are largely meeting late-stage interventional trial recruitment goals. However, patient population can drive recruitment success, as some trials focusing on small patient population subsets struggle to meet their targets. Figure 1 illustrates the percentage of surveyed post-marketing interventional trials that achieved target patient enrollment. According to the report, 18% of surveyed late-stage interventional trials exceeded their target enrollment. While 36% of trials did not meet their targets, almost half — 46% — were within 5% of target enrollment.

Figure 1: Percentage of Post-marketing Interventional Trials Achieving Target Patient Enrollment

The majority — 64% — of surveyed late-stage interventional trials either exceeded or came within 5% of their target patient enrollment numbers. However, success or failure may be driven to a large extent by patient population size. Among the surveyed interventional trials that failed to meet their recruitment goals, most received 60% or less of their target enrollment numbers. One trial enrolled only 33% of its patient target. These trials with the poorest enrollment numbers all focused on small neurology or oncology patient population subsets. Small patient population subsets make recruitment for late-stage clinical trials more difficult since there are fewer patients eligible to enroll. This is an important factor for teams to consider when planning trials as it can have an impact on crucial data collection timelines.