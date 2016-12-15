Determining the Objectives of Patient-Centric Programs

Patient-centric programs vary drastically from company to company. They can be branded or un-branded, and have many different objectives. While the end goal of every patient-centric program is to help patients, companies attempt to accomplish this goal in several different ways.

Some of the objectives for these patient-centric programs are product information, physician referrals, financial assistance and lifestyle coaching. Figure 1 displays the percentage of surveyed teams’ initiatives that are dedicated to specific objectives.

Product information is the most common objective with 21% of surveyed teams. These programs look to educate their patients on the product which can help improve patient adherence and health outcomes.

Twelve percent of surveyed initiatives target adherence support.

Financial assistance, measurement tracking and healthcare support are the objective of 9% of surveyed initiatives.

Similar to product information, 6% of surveyed patient-centric programs distribute publications and disease state information. These initiatives use a one-way educational approach, rather than more personal communications like hosting an educational forum.

Another 3% of initiatives are for physician referrals, lifestyle coaching, rewards programs and patient advisory boards.

Lastly, 21% of surveyed teams’ patient-centric programs fall into an “other” category. These include: Basic patient research Patient assistance programs Side effect management support Electronic patient-reported outcomes collection tools Insight into patients’ experiences.



Figure 1: Percentage of Patient-Centric Initiatives Dedicated to Specific Objectives

Many factors influence the decision for patient-centric program objectives including market size, patient accessibility and budget. Regardless of the program’s specific objective, the overall goal is always to improve patient health.