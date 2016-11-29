Patient-Centric Initiatives: There’s No One Right Way to Design Them

Sometimes when we hear a buzzword used over and over again, it starts to lose its pizzazz. But, that’s not the case for patient-centricity. While some may throw around this phrase as an idea or a motivator to help companies intangibly tweak their strategies to better meet patients’ end-goals, patient-centricity can be a very concrete activity. This is especially true for patient-centric initiatives.

Patient-centric initiatives are programs that directly reach patients to help them better manage their conditions. With such a broad definition, program goals range from adherence support to measurement tracking and rewards programs. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Patient-Centricity 2.0, found that 21% of surveyed patient-centric initiatives provide product information to patients. Another 12% focus on adherence support, and yet another 9% revolve around assisting patients financially.

Just as the objectives change, programs tactics also vary widely — even among initiatives with common goals. Some patient-centric initiatives occur via electronic means, such as websites, social media campaigns or gamification apps. In fact, 30% of surveyed patient-centric initiatives involve social media channels while 33% have Android and/or iPhone apps. Still, other patient-centric initiatives are more face-to-face. For instance, one surveyed team had an initiative in which the company’s employees each spent a day with a patient to help better understand the patient’s needs.

As these examples show, there is no one way to design a patient-centric initiative. Instead, providing multiple, different types of programs will help companies reach a larger audience of patients and better help each patient get the support he or she needs.