 Patient-Centric Initiatives: There’s No One Right Way to Design Them
linkedin
rss
68 TW Alexander Dr. RTP, NC 27709
+1 (919)-403-6583
+1 (919)-433-0220
support@cuttingedgeinfo.com

Patient-Centric Initiatives: There’s No One Right Way to Design Them

Sometimes when we hear a buzzword used over and over again, it starts to lose its pizzazz.  But, that’s not the case for patient-centricity.  While some may throw around this phrase as an idea or a motivator to help companies intangibly tweak their strategies to better meet patients’ end-goals, patient-centricity can be a very concrete activity.  This is especially true for patient-centric initiatives.

Patient-centric initiatives are programs that directly reach patients to help them better manage their conditions.  With such a broad definition, program goals range from adherence support to measurement tracking and rewards programs.  Cutting Edge Information’s report, Patient-Centricity 2.0, found that 21% of surveyed patient-centric initiatives provide product information to patients.  Another 12% focus on adherence support, and yet another 9% revolve around assisting patients financially.

Just as the objectives change, programs tactics also vary widely — even among initiatives with common goals.  Some patient-centric initiatives occur via electronic means, such as websites, social media campaigns or gamification apps.  In fact, 30% of surveyed patient-centric initiatives involve social media channels while 33% have Android and/or iPhone apps.  Still, other patient-centric initiatives are more face-to-face.  For instance, one surveyed team had an initiative in which the company’s employees each spent a day with a patient to help better understand the patient’s needs.

As these examples show, there is no one way to design a patient-centric initiative.  Instead, providing multiple, different types of programs will help companies reach a larger audience of patients and better help each patient get the support he or she needs.

Natalie DeMasi
Research Team Leader
919-433-0380
Send Message
RELATED PRODUCTS
patient adherence program
Patient Adherence Program Planning
$4,895.00
Add to cart
Patient-Centricity Cover
Patient Centricity 2.0
$4,895.00
Add to cart
Pharmaceutical Commercialization Profiles cover
Pharmaceutical Commercialization Profiles
$6,495.00
Add to cart
Stephanie McCann
November 29, 2016 in Marketing
November 29, 2016