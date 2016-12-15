 Determining the Objectives of Patient-Centric Programs
Patient-centric programs vary drastically from company to company.  They can be branded or un-branded, and have many different objectives.  While the end goal of every patient-centric program is to help patients, companies attempt to accomplish this goal in several different ways.

Some of the objectives for these patient-centric programs are product information, physician referrals, financial assistance and lifestyle coaching.  Figure 1 displays the percentage of surveyed teams’ initiatives that are dedicated to specific objectives.

  • Product information is the most common objective with 21% of surveyed teams. These programs look to educate their patients on the product which can help improve patient adherence and health outcomes.
  • Twelve percent of surveyed initiatives target adherence support.
  • Financial assistance, measurement tracking and healthcare support are the objective of 9% of surveyed initiatives.
  • Similar to product information, 6% of surveyed patient-centric programs distribute publications and disease state information.
    • These initiatives use a one-way educational approach, rather than more personal communications like hosting an educational forum.
  • Another 3% of initiatives are for physician referrals, lifestyle coaching, rewards programs and patient advisory boards.
  • Lastly, 21% of surveyed teams’ patient-centric programs fall into an “other” category. These include:
    • Basic patient research
    • Patient assistance programs
    • Side effect management support
    • Electronic patient-reported outcomes collection tools
    • Insight into patients’ experiences.

Figure 1: Percentage of Patient-Centric Initiatives Dedicated to Specific Objectives

Many factors influence the decision for patient-centric program objectives including market size, patient accessibility and budget.  Regardless of the program’s specific objective, the overall goal is always to improve patient health.

Matthew Doscher
Research Analyst
919-433-0374
Stephanie McCann
December 15, 2016