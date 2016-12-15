Determining the Objectives of Patient-Centric Programs
Patient-centric programs vary drastically from company to company. They can be branded or un-branded, and have many different objectives. While the end goal of every patient-centric program is to help patients, companies attempt to accomplish this goal in several different ways.
Some of the objectives for these patient-centric programs are product information, physician referrals, financial assistance and lifestyle coaching. Figure 1 displays the percentage of surveyed teams’ initiatives that are dedicated to specific objectives.
- Product information is the most common objective with 21% of surveyed teams. These programs look to educate their patients on the product which can help improve patient adherence and health outcomes.
- Twelve percent of surveyed initiatives target adherence support.
- Financial assistance, measurement tracking and healthcare support are the objective of 9% of surveyed initiatives.
- Similar to product information, 6% of surveyed patient-centric programs distribute publications and disease state information.
- These initiatives use a one-way educational approach, rather than more personal communications like hosting an educational forum.
- Another 3% of initiatives are for physician referrals, lifestyle coaching, rewards programs and patient advisory boards.
- Lastly, 21% of surveyed teams’ patient-centric programs fall into an “other” category. These include:
- Basic patient research
- Patient assistance programs
- Side effect management support
- Electronic patient-reported outcomes collection tools
- Insight into patients’ experiences.
Figure 1: Percentage of Patient-Centric Initiatives Dedicated to Specific Objectives
Many factors influence the decision for patient-centric program objectives including market size, patient accessibility and budget. Regardless of the program’s specific objective, the overall goal is always to improve patient health.