MSL Selection: Expertise, Knowledge and A Certain Je Ne Sais Quoi

In a recent study, Cutting Edge Information found that many surveyed organizations favor individuals with either PhDs or PharmDs. Combined, these two categories reflect the highest percentages of MSLs within companies’ dedicated teams. Academic criteria aside, companies may also consider the number of years that individuals have spent in the MSL profession. One Top 10 pharmaceutical executive noted that 97% of his MSL team members have five or more years’ experience in the yield.Medical science liaisons (MSLs) are often a key ingredient of life science teams’ medical strategy. For some teams, the MSL hiring process can be arduous as companies focus on qualifications that they believe will make prospective MSLs successful at their organization. To help them recruit and retain well-suited MSL candidates, companies may look to individuals that balance expertise with enthusiasm.

Additionally, companies may weigh academic qualifications and medical expertise differently, depending on the brands and/or therapeutic areas that MSLs will support. Specialty areas like oncology, immunology and anticoagulation require ample background knowledge. In other areas like diabetes, MSLs need not have familiarity with their disease state beforehand — so long as they have a basic medical framework.

In some situations, demonstrated motivation may outshine individuals’ medical qualifications during the MSL selection process. One hiring manager cited his experience with a recent job candidate who lacked the field experience normally expected of company MSLs. Instead, this individual’s experience was restricted to pharmacy school attendance, combined with a year of fellowship. However, the prospective candidate’s passion for the job assured the hiring manager that he was the best candidate. Moreover, this hiring decision quickly paid off. Once settled into his new role, this MSL was able to leverage his skill set to provide his company with new, quality scientific insights.