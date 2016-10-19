Medical Education Value: What’s the Impact of Your CME?

Medical education — whether it’s company-driven or an independent medical education (IME) grant — is an important part of furthering awareness about new disease research, mechanisms of action or best clinical practice. Even if medical education teams believe they put together an outstanding program, how can they be sure that the attendees learned the associated new material? Most importantly, how do teams know if this new medical knowledge had an impact?

Cutting Edge Information’s study, Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, investigates how to prove company-driven medical education value. Among surveyed teams, 92% provide event evaluation forms to attendees after a session — the most common method used to prove medical education value. Asking participants their opinions gives teams direct feedback about their events. However, this feedback does not consider long-term impacts. For instance, a physician may think an event was informative, but if he does not use that new information in clinical practice, then what was the value of the event?

To get closer to CME’s true impact, teams can conduct participant behavior surveys. These surveys compare an attendee’s practices before an event to his or her practices after the event. Among surveyed teams, 85% conduct participant behavior surveys — although teams differ regarding how many times the team conducts these surveys and the time intervals in which they conduct them. Through these surveys, medical education teams can better understand how their events impact — or don’t impact — attendee practices.

Still, participant behavior surveys are just another stepping stone on the way to showing true CME impact. To take medical education value a step further, innovative teams measure patient centered outcomes. For instance, a team may track emergency room visits relating to a particular procedure before and after an educational event to see if there are any associated changes. There are complications with these types of measurements — such as HIPAA requirements — so this is very much a new frontier for many medical education teams. As they navigate these concerns and establish processes for measuring outcomes, teams will be able to draw closer connections between their medical education programs and patient outcomes.