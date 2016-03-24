 How Many Products Do Medical Affairs Teams Support? | Cutting Edge Information
linkedin
rss
68 TW Alexander Dr. RTP, NC 27709
+1 (919)-403-6583
+1 (919)-433-0220
support@cuttingedgeinfo.com

How Many Products Do Medical Affairs Teams Support?

The number of products medical affairs teams support varies widely.  Some medical affairs teams focus on only one or two products while others support a couple hundred.  The difference may depend on the company’s overall portfolio and the way in which they divide their products among different medical affairs teams – like if teams are structured by therapeutic area.

In fact, surveyed US teams as a whole tend to support fewer products than surveyed country-level teams — with surveyed US teams averaging around 14 products and surveyed country-level teams averaging around 71.  The reason for this may be that US medical affairs teams may be more narrowly segmented by therapeutic area than country-level teams responsible for a wider portion of a company’s portfolio.  What’s more interesting than numbers, however, is the percentage of supported products that have not yet launched.The number of products medical affairs teams support varies widely.  Some medical affairs teams focus on only one or two products while others support a couple hundred.  The difference may depend on the company’s overall portfolio and the way in which they divide their products among different medical affairs teams – like if teams are structured by therapeutic area.

As a whole, surveyed country-level medical affairs teams are less likely to support investigational products compared to surveyed US and global teams.  Indeed, an average 36% of surveyed global medical affairs teams’ portfolios are investigational products, compared to only 12% of surveyed country-level teams’ portfolios.  One cause for this paradigm may be that many companies begin pre-launch medical affairs activities at the global level, followed shortly by US medical affairs teams.  Companywide strategies — such as when teams get involved in a product’s lifecycle and the breath of therapeutic areas for which a team is responsible — will play a large role in determining the number of products individual medical affairs teams support.

Natalie DeMasi
Research Team Leader
919-433-0380
Send Message
RELATED PRODUCTS
Thought Leader Management
Thought Leader Management (Module 1.3)
$1,995.00
Add to cart
Medical Affairs Strategy Product Launch
Designing Medical Affairs Strategy (Module 1.2)
$1,995.00
Add to cart
Medical Affairs Structure
Medical Affairs Organization’s Role in Brand Launch (Module 1.1)
$1,995.00
Add to cart
Adam Bianchi
March 24, 2016 in Medical Affairs
March 24, 2016
|||

Related Posts

Elio Evangelista
Global Compensation Data Reveals Physician Fee Schedule Strategies
August 12, 2011
Carl Jacob Presson
Advisory Boards Put the Marketplace in Your Conference Room
February 19, 2014
Elio Evangelista
Country-Level Medical Affairs Budgets Now Average Almost $2 Million
December 21, 2011