How Many Products Do Medical Affairs Teams Support?

The number of products medical affairs teams support varies widely. Some medical affairs teams focus on only one or two products while others support a couple hundred. The difference may depend on the company’s overall portfolio and the way in which they divide their products among different medical affairs teams – like if teams are structured by therapeutic area.

In fact, surveyed US teams as a whole tend to support fewer products than surveyed country-level teams — with surveyed US teams averaging around 14 products and surveyed country-level teams averaging around 71. The reason for this may be that US medical affairs teams may be more narrowly segmented by therapeutic area than country-level teams responsible for a wider portion of a company's portfolio. What's more interesting than numbers, however, is the percentage of supported products that have not yet launched.

As a whole, surveyed country-level medical affairs teams are less likely to support investigational products compared to surveyed US and global teams. Indeed, an average 36% of surveyed global medical affairs teams’ portfolios are investigational products, compared to only 12% of surveyed country-level teams’ portfolios. One cause for this paradigm may be that many companies begin pre-launch medical affairs activities at the global level, followed shortly by US medical affairs teams. Companywide strategies — such as when teams get involved in a product’s lifecycle and the breath of therapeutic areas for which a team is responsible — will play a large role in determining the number of products individual medical affairs teams support.