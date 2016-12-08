Marketing Challenges Surrounding Patient Compliance

Successful patient compliance initiatives can improve patient outcomes while also increasing company revenue. Ideally, these programs help to educate patients and equip them to be more accountable with their treatments. Despite these benefits, establishing an effective patient adherence program can prove challenging. Some life science organizations may lack the resources to support these patient programs, and competing priorities may limit the available funds. Others may have difficulty creating messaging strategies to engage patients. These complications — along with scarce quantifiable returns from these initiatives — may make creating a successful patient compliance program difficult.

One area where patient compliance teams find significant problems is marketing the initiatives. Reaching the target audience and gaining external stakeholders support rank among the most challenging aspects of patient adherence. Cutting Edge Information surveyed patient compliance team executives and asked them to rate the different challenges they have on a scale from 1 to 5, where 5 represents the most challenging. Figure 1 shows the average ratings of some marketing challenges that surveyed patient adherence teams face.

Proving program value to external stakeholders is the top-rated marketing challenge with an average rating of 3.91.

Effectively delivering information to patients and customizing messages are the next two highest rated problems at 3.40 and 3.39 respectively.

Complications related to patient disease state knowledge gaps received the lowest overall average rating (2.79).

Figure 1: Average Rating of Marketing Challenges Facing Patient Adherence Initiatives: All Companies

Overall, these data suggest that patient adherence teams may struggle more with reaching and engaging patients than educating them. Teams may look to overcome this problem by expanding their marketing expertise.