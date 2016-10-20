Investing in Innovative IME Approaches for Improved Physician and Patient Outcomes

Increasingly, medical affairs teams are seeking innovative approaches to independent medical education (IME) that yield value and have a lasting impact on disease state treatment. With limited resources to fund grants, teams hope that their investments turn knowledge into practice and actually improve patient outcomes. However, many IME events are formatted such that participating HCPs cannot easily retain presented information or apply it to a clinical setting. Traditional independent medical education approaches are largely lecture-based. Event providers often give HCPs large volumes of information about a disease and available treatment options with very little room for interaction with the material. These “one-and-done” education events, as one interviewed company executive described them, can have very little impact on physicians and patient centered outcomes.

Some IME providers are looking past traditional event formats to develop new ways of educating HCPs. A company medical director that was interviewed for a recent Cutting Edge Information report on medical education describes one such innovative IME approach that his team funded. The “didactic plus practice” education format encourages participants to apply learned information in a clinical setting. Not only does this help HCPs retain knowledge, but it also gives event providers a way to measure information retention rates and to fine-tune program content. This is particularly useful for ongoing IME programs that may be improved by measured participant outcomes. Investing in innovative IME approaches, like “didactic plus practice” education, can yield a far greater impact on physicians and patient outcomes per dollar spent.