Hold Frequent Meetings Between Launch Sequencing and Regulatory Teams to Maintain a Strong Product Launch Strategy

Maintaining the right launch sequence can have an enormous impact on a product’s success and a company’s bottom line. Importantly, teams work to follow through with product launch strategies by keeping their licensing cascade in alignment with the planned product launch sequence. Successful product launch sequences rely on coordinated regulatory approval across multiple markets. Any delays to these approvals could jeopardize a planned launch. This can cause a ripple affect across multiple markets and negatively impact product reimbursement. As such, launch sequencing teams depend on frequent communication with the regulatory teams that monitor changes in product approval timelines. Meeting frequently with regulatory teams is especially crucial at the start of the first launch wave, when teams need to monitor approval processes in other markets.

Cutting Edge Information’s report on pharmaceutical launch sequencing examines the frequency with which launch sequencing teams meet with regulatory teams. Figure 1 shows the percentage of teams that meet with regulatory teams either weekly or daily by first wave launch window stage.

One year before the first wave product launch, all surveyed teams meet less frequently than weekly or daily with regulatory teams.

Fifty-six percent of surveyed teams meet weekly or daily six months prior to launch.

Almost all — 95% — meet this frequently at the beginning of launch.

By six months after launch, only one quarter of teams meet weekly or daily with regulatory teams.

These findings suggest that teams rely most heavily on the information that regulatory teams provide during the start of the first launch wave. Regulatory teams give important guidance at this stage that helps teams focused on launch sequencing to monitor the product licensing cascade. With this information, teams can adjust launch sequencing strategies as needed once the first wave launch begins to maximize product reimbursement.

Figure 1: Percentage of Launch Sequencing Teams Meeting with Regulatory Teams Weekly or Daily, by First Wave Launch Window Stage