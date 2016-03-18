Launch Planning within Global-Level Market Access Teams Begins Long Before Country-Level Teams Get Involved

The figure below shows data on when different key market access launch activities begin relative to a product’s first launch, collected for our recent research on launch strategy. As seen below, crucial activities such as market access strategy and launch sequencing discussions are being initiated much earlier among global planning groups than their country-level counterparts. Our data show that global teams start developing market access strategies an average of 6 months before country units.As any product launch approaches, market access teams are typically hard at work developing key value messages around the world. How this market access launch planning process unfolds, however, can vary across different companies. Market access teams within some companies are largely fragmented and operate in relative autonomy. Other companies take a highly centralized approach to planning market access from a global level.

There are a number of factors that drive this difference. Global market access teams tend to have a more strategic mandate and thus are better positioned to start work on market access planning earlier in product development. On top of this, resource constraints at country-level teams may affect their ability to effectively work on more long-term planning.

Companies who do start planning early for launch are able to prepare the market better for a product. For market access groups, having more time before launch can be favored over more money, especially when it comes to developing a robust dataset to support the product’s value story to key external stakeholders. Teams that are too resource-constrained to start market access activities early can help make up for the lost time by outlining a strong strategic direction as quick as possible for all market access subfunctions to follow in the lead up to a product launch.

Figure 1: Comparing Global-Level and Country-Level Involvement in Market Access Launch Planning Activities