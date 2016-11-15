Don’t Ignore Adaptive Trial Designs

Clinical teams turn to adaptive trial designs to optimize product development and save valuable resources. Despite these benefits a newly-released research publication from Cutting Edge Information suggests that the majority of trial sponsor executives have limited — or less — experience with adaptive trial designs. Only 38% of surveyed executives from sponsor organizations have a strong, working knowledge of adaptive trial designs. The majority have limited — or less — experience with them (Figure 1). Twenty-five percent of surveyed executives have conducted only one or two trials using adaptive elements. The remaining respondents — 37% — have only entered early planning or vendor contracts that utilize adaptive trial designs or have only a theoretical understanding of design elements.

Figure 1: Level of Familiarity with Adaptive Trial Designs: All Surveyed Executives from Sponsor Organizations

One reason why only a minority of surveyed sponsor organization executives are highly experienced with adaptive trial designs may be their high cost relative to conventional trials. These high up-front costs may cause company management to hesitate before investing in adaptive trials. In fact, trial sponsors participating in Cutting Edge Information’s survey rate “convincing upper management to consider adaptive trial designs” as moderately challenging. Despite their costliness, however, adaptive trials can save teams time and resources in the long run of product development. These designs allow teams to shorten timelines and decrease the required number of participants through prospectively planned modifications. Also, adaptive trial designs may allow teams to weed out ineffective products early in the development stage. Teams earn valuable savings by reducing the number of ineffective products that advance to costly late-stage clinical trials.

