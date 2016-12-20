Large Variances in Overall Team Budgets Are Not Due to Differing Costs per KAM

Key account manager (KAM) teams undergo numerous activities across a large range of key customers and stakeholders. Companies aim to provide the necessary resources for these teams to support initiatives that develop productive, long-term relationships with key stakeholders. These groups often require funding of frequent travel, along with the high compensation and training costs per KAM.

Surveyed teams with both general or targeted teams operating in the US or EU report much smaller differences in their annual costs per KAM than in their overall budgets. Much of the variance for individual teams’ annual budgets is due to differences in staffing size.

Cutting Edge Information’s report Pharmaceutical Key Account Management analyzes how much surveyed teams spend per KAM on average. Among surveyed groups, US and EU based KAM teams report the highest annual costs per KAM.

US biotech Company 6 reports the highest cost per KAM at $437,000 annually.

The second largest cost per KAM is $300,000 from Top 10 Company 1.

The EU biotech Company 11 has the lowest cost per KAM with $110,000 annually.

Except for two EU and US surveyed biotech company teams, the cost per KAM for all surveyed teams from the US and EU range from $200,000 to $300,000. These differences are likely due to the age and geographic scope of each KAM. Experienced KAMs are usually more expensive than newly-hired KAMs. Determining the right balance between experience and cost is key to building a successful — and affordable — KAM team.