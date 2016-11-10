The Varying Number of Company-Driven Medical Education Events by Product Type

Company-driven medical education events serve numerous educational purposes for physicians and other providers. These events serve as crucial key performance indicators (KPIs) that help measure the success of medical education teams. Although they are not accredited, they still provide significant value to health care practitioners (HCPs) in both hospitals and clinics.

The number of company-driven medical education events usually correlates with the potential patient population. Blockbuster and common products have the highest average number of unaccredited events. Figure 1 displays the range and average number of company-driven medical education events that teams from each product type hosts from 2015.

Blockbuster product teams conduct an average of 83.5 events, ranging from 30 to 180 events.

Common products have 69.2 total events on average. These teams host a range from 9 to 195 events across all surveyed groups.

Niche product teams hold a significantly lower number of events, ranging from 25 events to as few as 2. These surveyed niche teams conduct an average of 7.8 events within the year, which is just 11% of the events that common product teams do, and 9% of the number that blockbuster teams hold.



Figure 1: Total Number of Unaccredited Medical Education Events, by Product Type: 2015

The actual number of events hosted by each team often depends on company size, market region and specific product characteristics. Though the number, size, and type of events vary, the goal of these company-driven medical education events continues to be the education of HCPs and the improvement of patient care.