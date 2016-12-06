Case Management: Outsource or Keep In-House?

Case management activities serve to keep drug safety teams knowledgeable of any adverse events. A recently published report by Cutting Edge Information on pharmacovigilance includes an analysis of how drug safety teams handle these activities. According to survey data discussed in the report, 58% of drug safety teams outsource case management activities (Figure 1). Among teams that outsource activities, however, there is substantial variation in the amount of responsibilities that are assigned to vendors. Teams vary widely in the specific case management activities — like data entry, medical coding, medical review, narrative writing and bookend triage — that they choose to outsource.

Figure 1: Percentage of Drug Safety Teams Outsourcing Case Management Activities

According to one company executive interviewed for the report, drug safety groups are relying more frequently on vendors to perform case management activities rather than keeping responsibilities in-house. He argues that teams are focusing more on risk management rather than case management, which could be driving the trend he describes. Additionally there is a growing availability of vendors willing to perform case management activities in ex-US markets. Nevertheless, many teams — 42% according to Cutting Edge Information’s research — do not outsource case management activities. Many drug safety teams choose to keep these activities in-house out of fear that vendors may be too slow to bring individual cases to the sponsor company’s attention.

Even among drug safety teams that outsource case management, many choose to keep certain specific activity responsibilities in-house. Only two surveyed teams report outsourcing more than 75% of every case management activity to vendors. The majority of teams that outsource at least one case management activity outsource a large percentage of some activities and little to none of other activities. Although the majority of surveyed drug safety teams choose to outsource case management activities, each team appears to have a different strategy for specific activity management. Almost all teams choose to outsource some activities while retaining others in-house.