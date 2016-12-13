Building a Patient Adherence Team: Incorporate Patient Education and Communications Groups

According to one company marketing director, patient adherence is a “multibillion-dollar challenge” for the life science industry. One way that teams can combat this threat is through education programs. Patient education can be an effective method to increase adherence by informing patients how they can best manage their treatment. It’s no surprise then, that the majority of Top 10 and Top 50 pharmaceutical company teams include these activities among their patient adherence team responsibilities. According to a recently published report by Cutting Edge Information, 67% of surveyed Top 10 and 73% of surveyed Top 50 company teams involve patient education and communications groups in patient adherence activities (Figure 1). These groups are often made up of staff with significant medical knowledge and an understanding of patient needs. Patient education and communications groups can be valuable assets in a company’s patient adherence strategy.

Figure 1: Percentage of Pharma Companies That Involve Patient Education / Communications Groups in Patient Adherence Activities, by Company Size

While most surveyed Top 10 and Top 50 company teams involve these groups in patient adherence activities, only 18% of surveyed small company teams do so. It is possible that many small pharmaceutical companies do not have separate patient education or communications groups. Another explanation for this finding could be that small company patient education and communications teams have narrower responsibilities than those of larger teams. Nonetheless, patient education and communications activities play a large role overall in patient adherence despite differences between company sizes.