Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs): The Unsung MVPs of the Life Science Industry

Earlier this summer, the Chicago Blackhawks secured their third Stanley cup in six years. The win also marked the first time the Blackhawks had won at home since 1938. Pretty incredible, right? Well sure, but the team could not have won without top-notch plays by Corey Crawford, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith — and many others.

Basically, just as an NHL team is only as good as its individual members, life science companies’ medical affairs organizations cannot hope to thrive without ample support from talented medical science liaisons (MSLs). These dedicated individuals help companies bolster their ongoing interests by supporting the activities of multiple internal groups, including market intelligence and clinical structures.

One company featured in Cutting Edge Information’s MSL report described how its competitive intelligence took off, after receiving MSL input. Specific MSL feedback helped this organization shift its existing data collection techniques. Moreover, MSL input helped this device company to identify and focus on the disease states best served by its existing technologies.

MSL expertise can also color clinical teams’ decision-making processes. For example, MSLs’ relationships with key opinion leaders (KOLs) may better position them to advise clinical teams when ongoing studies appear to be less-than-effective. In one situation, MSL testimony helped a pharmaceutical company halt an expensive, but ineffectual trial. This decision helped the organization avoid expending additional resources into an unsuccessful drug program.

Unlike NHL players, MSLs’ individual contributions may not be readily apparent on a day-to-day basis — and high-performing team members may not receive shiny additions to their trophy cases. However, many organizations have instituted key performance indicators (KPIs) to track MSL activities and reinforce the value of MSLs’ companywide contributions.

The types of KPIs that life science companies decide to analyze may vary. As shown below, half of surveyed life science organizations examine MSLs’ general activities (Figure 1). Another 35% consider MSL value on par with the level of support they provide other internal teams. The largest percentages of surveyed life science groups (65%), however, gauge the success of their MSLs, based on feedback from the key opinion leaders with whom these MSLs interact (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Percentage of MSL Teams Using General Metrics to Demonstrate Value

Figure 2: Percentage of MSL Teams Using KOL-Centric Metrics to Demonstrate Value