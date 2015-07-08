Keeping Track of Advisory Board Basics in a Changing Technological Landscape

Successful advisory boards depend on many things going right, only some of which are in the sponsor company’s control. As a result, pharmaceutical companies look to minimize this risk and find the most successful formulas for answering the questions put to the advisory board. Over time, these practices have led to the development of several rules of thumb to follow when conducting advisory boards.

While our research in the past has focused on the live, in-person variety of advisory board, we recently had a chance to talk with Within3 about their virtual advisory board platform. Within3 provides an asynchronous experience for virtual advisory boards and has experience conducting virtual advisory boards for most of the Top 20 pharma companies around the world. The platform could present a significant change for many advisory board sponsors and we were interested in hearing how companies are currently operating in this new space.

One of the most common advisory board principles, which is backed by the data found in our research, is that successful advisory boards have between 10 and 15 participants. This provides a solid range of experiences and perspectives without crowding out smaller voices or risking loosing valid points in all the chatter. The 10-15 participant number also holds true for virtual advisory boards, according to Within3.

The role of moderators is a key aspect of successful advisory boards, both in-person and virtual. Most companies are looking for a moderator who brings in-depth knowledge of the meeting topic and can also be relied upon to guide discussion towards areas prioritized by the sponsor. For both types of advisory boards, this often results in a dual moderator: one key opinion leader who provides expertise and another moderator from the company that presents the key questions of interest.

The Within3 platform offers a promising option to companies either unable to turn to the traditional, live advisory board or simply interested in exploring alternatives. There will undoubtedly be some changes and adjustments for those used to running the in-person variety. However, those making this transition can be assured that behind the layer of technology, some of the fundamentals will stay the same.