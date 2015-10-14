Effectively Supporting Market Access with a Global Approach to Health Economics Research

In an increasingly competitive and cost-sensitive payer environment for pharmaceutical products, many market access and health economics research groups are looking for ways to develop a comprehensive pharmacoeconomic message for new products as well as to support existing products. As our research on these groups continues, one common thread that many successful groups share is a centralized health economics research group that develops a broad set of data for country- or region-level groups to then localize and adapt to individual payers and/or PBMs.

Companies that pursue centralization for supporting their health economics efforts face two major hurdles:

Ensuring that the data developed is deep enough to manage the needs of a broad spectrum of payers, and Making sure that local groups still have the resources to effectively work with the data that is delivered and then disseminate it to local stakeholders.

Some interviewed groups have managed both of these challenge by having a separate fund or set of resources that are dedicated to studies that are required at the local level to meet payer needs. By providing an outlet for new health economics studies, groups can mitigate the risk of insufficient data or unforeseen payer requirements.

However, the advantages to a successful global group can be significant. The first is a cohesive, global message on product value. Global groups should involve key regional stakeholders during early discussions so that major markets are well-addressed by the value story that is rolled out. While some groups keep this discussion distinct from the overall market access strategy, other groups take a more unified approach.

Another major advantage when it comes to having a global group for health economics work is the depth of research that can be performed as the result of being a dedicated group. A well-positioned global HEOR group will be plugged into clinical operations and have time before launch to conduct the kind of in-depth pharmacoeconomic analysis that payers around the world increasingly demand, whether as part of a formal health technology assessment (HTA) or less formal value dossiers in pricing negotiations.