Desperately Seeking Engagement: Going Viral in the Pharmaceutical Social Media Marketing Landscape

As more customers embrace Internet resources for product information, pharmaceutical digital marketing efforts gain importance. Even now, traditional direct-to-customer advertising doesn’t have the same reach as new digital campaigns. However, regulatory agencies are still solidifying social media guidelines; the FDA only recently released its draft social media guidance earlier this year. Though many companies fear regulatory reprimands, key industry players are already active on Facebook, Twitter and other valuable networks.Its no secret that the pharmaceutical industry is shifting toward patient centricity. Life science companies tailor their messages — whether meant to gain market access or target physicians — to emphasize a products value to the end user. In many cases, patient centricity means that drug and device manufacturers must also reach out to the end users themselves. They must go where the patients are — and that is often the patients social networks. By taking advantage of pharmaceutical social media marketing, companies can reap a number of benefits from their digital efforts.

One well-accepted tenet of social marketing across all industries is that one network is never enough. Companies must spread their efforts across multiple networks to best reach their target end users. Cutting Edge Information’s recent research looked at how pharmaceutical and device companies use social media. Data show that 62% of surveyed companies use Facebook. Companies can gauge user engagement from their comments and shares on posts. Another 57% of surveyed companies each use Twitter and YouTube channels. Each of these networks allows marketing groups and pharmaceutical brand teams to reach out to large patient groups via quick, regular updates. These channels also have a large, established and varied user base.

Figure 1: Percentage of Companies Using Social Media, by Platform Type

Though a diverse social presence is important, it is not the key to pharmaceutical digital marketing success. User engagement is the name of the game and one of the most important success metrics for social marketing campaigns. Companies must produce quality content that grabs their targets attention. For many marketing teams, this means moving beyond blog posts and article-sharing to incorporating infographics, videos and interactive elements into their posts. Hubspot research suggests that social posts that feature images or videos have 53% more user engagement compared to plain text.

Boehringer Ingelheim, for example, has really taken this concept to heart. The company maintains a robust and varied social presence. Boehringer’s presence spans not only to Facebook and Twitter, but also to Pinterest, Instagram and Vine channels. The company regularly brings content to life for patient users with short videos and eye-catching promotions.

For most of the pharma industry, companies are still exploring the social space. The heavily regulated pharmaceutical marketing environment differs from many other, less-limited industries. Marketing and brand teams are left to find their own best practices. Though every product or disease awareness campaigns needs vary, all users respond to regular, useful and engaging content.