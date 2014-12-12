HEOR Data Needs to be Tailored to Match Market Needs



By Jacob Presson,

Senior Research Analyst

When health economics groups are working on developing HEOR data, they need to keep in mind the different gaps that the research may be needed to fill. Depending on the market, whether right at launch or years afterwards, payers may see product’s position significantly strengthened by the appropriate HEOR data. Developing the right information can require customization based on geography or based on the competitive landscape.

Recent research into health economics groups shows that developing HEOR data is a major time and cost driver. Coordinating with marketing and other commercial-facing groups can develop a solid cohesive message. However, successful HEOR groups are flexible enough to adapt these messages to specific circumstances throughout the product’s lifecycle.

When considering the geographical strengths of a new product, especially areas with a high potential patient population, market access teams naturally tend to emphasize these payer demands. Understanding individual payer cost constraints at the micro level and how the product can best fit into the overall treatment pathway is crucial. These data can be developed in conjunction with local groups such as hospitals or regional KOLs or independently based off of existing data.

The competitive landscape is a slightly more ambiguous and amorphous target for customizing HEOR data. New market entrants come in all shapes and sizes, with differing regulatory restrictions on how they can market their product to physicians. While core HEOR messages to physicians and payers should be maintained, HEOR groups need to be quick on their feet to identify and respond to competitors. Doing this effectively requires a team that deeply understands the science behind their own product as well the competitor’s in order to successfully differentiate themselves.

[miniReportCTA podscode=”PH211″]