Contacting Medical Information Teams: What Channels Are Physicians and Patients Using?

It’s no secret that our communication practices continually evolve to match our communication capabilities. Why write a letter when you can make a phone call? Or call when you can send an email or text message? Why not use any number of social channels to reach out to, not just people you know, but the companies that you support? Medical information teams must now take on the daunting task of meeting customers — both patients and physicians — where they operate, while still remaining compliant.

Many pharma companies’ medical information teams receive requests via a number of different channels, including telephone, email, social media and fax. Physicians may also submit inquiries through intermediaries such as sales reps and medical science liaisons (MSLs). While traditional channels — telephone and reps — remain prominent, digital channels are gaining traction. One interviewed call center manager noted, “I’d say that just as recently as 3 or 4 years ago, three-fourths of our medical inquiries came in on fax or letter or phone call. Now I’d say that over two-thirds come in by email.”

Cutting Edge Information found that — among surveyed US and EU medical information teams — telephone and sales reps’ or MSLs’ submissions were the most commonly used channels for medical inquiries. For US groups, teams receive an average 52.7% of inquiries via their call centers and 26.3% via pharma reps. Emails, once a little used channel, now contributes an average 16% of medical inquiries (Figure 1). EU-based groups report a more even spread across these three channels: Telephone enables an average 32.6% of medical inquiries, while email and sales reps facilitate an average 31.4% and 28.9%, respectively (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Percentage of Medical Information Requests Received, by Channel (US)

Figure 2: Percentage of Medical Information Requests Received, by Channel (EU)

With the growth of digital technology, it’s not surprising that teams also accept requests via online channels such as web forms and social media. Web forms are seemingly commonplace — allowing customers to submit questions directly from product websites. However, many companies are hesitant to open social media as an avenue for medical inquiries. Organizations are wary of exposing patient information or of opening discussions to off-label information. Despite a burgeoning consumer interest in social channels, most companies’ medical information teams report that they plan to monitor advancements but not actively engage in them yet.