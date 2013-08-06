Promoting Patient Access and Education

When it comes to healthcare in the US, the 10th annual National Healthcare Disparities Report — released earlier this year — shows that the quality of patient care is improving. Yet when it comes to patient access, particularly with regard to preventing and managing chronic disease states, there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Already, many global pharmaceutical companies, from Novartis to Merck, consider patient access a top priority.

Often, patient access relies on symbiotic relationships between the four Ps of healthcare: pharma, physicians, payers and patients. From the patient perspective, broadening patient access to medical treatments begins with empowering patients. Consequently, several leading pharmas have leveraged available resources to promote patient education across several chronic disease states.

Diabetes is one chronic area in which pharma has concentrated its efforts. The most common forms of diabetes are Type 1 and Type 2. Individuals with Type 1 diabetes do not produce enough insulin, whereas those with Type 2 are unable to use the insulin their bodies produce. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 347 million individuals have diabetes. Of these cases, WHO estimates that 90% are patients with Type 2 diabetes. Left unchecked, diabetes can cause serious complications, including nerve and blood vessel damage.

To help patients manage their diabetes, many pharmas have implemented initiatives or have funded specific programs that target diabetes research and promote diabetes education and advocacy. For example, in 2011, Eli Lilly partnered with Disney Publishing Worldwide to create books featuring familiar characters like Mickey Mouse for children with Type 1 diabetes. As of this past May, the companies plan to make these books available in 18 countries.

Another leader in diabetes treatment, Novo Nordisk, funds both the National Diabetes Prevention Program and the Special Diabetes Program. The company also supports organizations like the Diabetes Advocacy Alliance, which it co-chairs with the American Diabetes Association and the American Association of Diabetes Educators. Along with Sanofi and Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk is also part of the Diabetes Education and Camping Association (DECA), which funds camping experiences for children with diabetes as part of a larger educational effort.

Educational programs and organizational partnerships aside, some companies, such as Sanofi, also use online channels as informational resources. One example is “Diabetapedia.” This online database, styled after Wikipedia, contains brief explanations of diabetes-related terms. The resource even includes new areas of research, such as Type III diabetes, which is a disease state that by Sanofi’s definition, “involves insulin resistance in the brain.”

Companies may also address patient access concerns by leveraging online platforms to promote patient advocacy. For example, Novo Nordisk encourages patients to get involved via its Achieving Change Together (or ACT) page for diabetes. Its website connects interested parties to relevant government policies and pending legislation.

Within diabetes alone, these examples represent but a few of the programs pharmaceutical companies’ dedicated teams may undertake to empower patients and their communities. However, patient education and, consequently, empowerment remains only one component of patient access. Addressing the full scope of patient access means companies must incorporate other perspectives, such as those of payers and physicians. In turn, achieving this goal means tackling additional access issues. Companies must address formulary registry requirements to ensure medications are available to the patients who require them. Teams must also negotiate medications’ reimbursement statuses with payers and other involved parties to ensure patients can afford their prescriptions.

Altogether, patient access is one of many objectives companies may pursue within their government or regulatory affairs groups. Apart from patient access, pharmas’ dedicated teams may facilitate additional objectives, from global research and development to environmental responsibility. How teams develop, prioritize and promote these objectives amid their other responsibilities often determines how initiatives take shape across companies’ local-, state- and country-level teams.